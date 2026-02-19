We invite you to test BleachBit 5.1.0 beta, our biggest release in years. This release stands out for the scale and importance of recent changes. Users can selectively choose cookies to keep using the new cookie manager feature. This released fixes an important bug for Windows Recycle Bin handling, along with adding broader safety improvements and stronger guardrails. Your testing and feedback will help us confirm these changes are solid before the final release.

Since version 5.0.2:

Add a cookie manager with support for all Chromium and Firefox based browsers. Select the cookies you want to keep. Only HTTP/HTTPS cookies are supported. Keeping specific localStorage files, which functionally work like cookies, is not yet supported. To keep certain localStorage files, add them to the keeplist tab in the BleachBit preferences. Open the new cookie manager dialog either by right clicking on the cookie option under a supported browser or through the preferences dialog. Select the cookies to keep. Clean the cookies. Verify that only the selected cookies are kept.

Allow user to remember warning confirmation choices, so the warning is not shown again. In the left pane, enable an option that prompts for confirmation. When expert mode is disabled, the dialog will offer to remember the user's choice. By default, it will prompt again. Also, in the preferences dialog, click the reset button.

Allow negation on CLI. See the CLI documentation for details. Run the CLI with a negation option, and verify that it works as expected.

On Chromium clean more cache, form history, history, session; vacuum two more files Under Cache, you may see: Network Persistant State, GrShaderCache, GraphiteDawnCache, DawnCache, and Code Cache. Under Form History, you may see Web Data-journal. Under History, you may see QuotaManager. Under Passwords, you maysee Login Data for Account.

Fix: do not report file deleted when access denied Without root or administrator privileges, try to delete a file owned by another user. Verify the deleted file count is 0. Verify it reports Access Denied.

Fix: do not shred hard links Create a test file with anon-empty contents. Create a hard link to the test file. In BleachBit, click the application menu, choose Shred Files, and choose the file. Verify the hard link is missing and the contents are not missing in the original file.

Add support for the Zen browser Clean the Zen browser

Make major improvements to cleaning of the Opera browser Clean the Opera browser.

Replace modal dialogs with info bars for better user experience On the main screen, uncheck all options. Then, select preview or clean: there will be an infobar instead of a modal dialog. In the application menu, open the chaff dialog. Clean chaff without selecting a folder: there will be an infobar instead of a modal dialog. In the preferences for either allow list or custom tabs, add a path that already exists in the same or other list: there will be an infobar instead of a modal dialog.

Add opt-out option directly to confirmation dialog When a confirmation dialog appears, verify there is an option to opt-out of future confirmations.

Warn if user adds custom path that is protected Add a protected path (e.g., c:\windows\system32 or /bin) to the custom paths list in preferences. If expert mode is disabled, verify the warning is shown. If expert mode is disabled, it will refuse with a message in an infobar. Known issue: adding large directory may cause a temporary freeze.

Use visual cues to distinguish custom vs keep list. In the preferences, look at the custom and keep list. Verify that they use icons, text, and color to distinguish the purpose of each list.

Add context menu to easily manage custom paths Under the System cleaner, right-click on the Custom Paths option, and there will be a new context menu item that opens the preferences with the correct tab.

Add expert mode option to restrict dangerous operations for novice users In preferences, toggle expert mode. Cleaning options with warnings can be previewed but not enabled or cleaned. Click a checkbox for an option with a warning: it will show an alert icon and infobar. Right click on the option to verify the context menu will not clean it. User cannot remember choice to skip the deletion confirmation. User cannot reset warning confirmations. Protected paths cannot be added to custom deletion list. Disable expert mode, and verify these guardrails work as before.

Clarify that when cleaning Sync in Chromium-based browsers that web apps will be deleted. (By the way, if the browser syncs to the cloud, it can restore the web app data. If not, the web app will be broken or lost.) Verify that web apps is mentioned in the description for the Sync option

Skip preview when deletion confirmation is disabled Disable deletion confirmation in preferences. Then, in the application menu choose: Shred File, Shred Folder, or Shred Settings. There should be no Preview. Then, re-enable deletion confirmation and verify the Preview is back.

Lock options in the preferences that were set by the CLI Run bleachbit with --no-delete-confirmation --overwrite --debug and verify checkboxes are disabled (locked) in the preferences.

Fix --debug CLI option Run bleachbit with --debug option and verify debug output is shown. Examples: bleachbit --debug --gui, bleachbit -l --debug

Improve speed of parsing XML There may not be a noticable performance improvement. Instead, verify the cleaners loaded correctly.

Fix hyperlink from GUI to help/support page Click the Help button in the GUI and verify it opens the correct URL.

Prevent opening the preferences dialog when using command line --gui --shred Delete the configuration bleachbit.ini and run a command such as bleachbit --gui --shred /a/real/file

Fix: --shred is exclusive Run bleachbit with --shred and verify that other options cannot be used together with it. Example: bleachbit --shred -l

Fix excess whitespace in dialog Resize the preferences dialog, and verify there is not excessive empty space.

Avoid an error sometimes when cleaning Firefox URL history There will be no error when cleaning Firefox URL history

Use the term allowlist instead of whitelist In the preferences dialog, the term whitelist was replaced by allowlist.

Rename "overwrite free space" to "wipe empty space" for clarity. Elaborate in the warning message. In several parts of the application, verify the term free space was replaced by empty space. Locations include: option under system cleaner, item in application menu, tab in preferences, CLI --help, label of progress bar while wiping free space in GUI. Preview wiping empty space, and there will be a much longer warning. Run bleachbit -p system.free_disk_space to verify it functions as a synonym for system.empty_space. Run bleachbit --wipe-free-space /some/directory to verify it functions as a synonym for --wipe-empty-space